YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Yell County said that they found a missing girl outside during a flood last week.

According to the Yell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a disturbance near the intersection of State Highway 27 and Spring Creek Road last Thursday.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said that witnesses told them that two people had left the scene. Deputies said that they were unable to locate them at the time.

Investigators later learned that a girl involved in the disturbance had not returned home and failed to contact family and friends.

Deputies said that they attempted to search for her, but the search was called off due to weather conditions. The search was also called off the following day due to rising flood waters, deputies said.

On Saturday morning, deputies used a drone to search for the girl in areas that were inaccessible due to high waters. That is when deputies said that they received a call that someone had seen a person walking through a pasture matching her description.

After walking through nearly a quarter of a mile of flood waters, deputies said that they found the girl soaking wet, dehydrated and in shock. Officials said that she was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.