Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival 2020 going virtual

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival for 2020 will now be going virtual.

The festival is being held on Saturday, September 19 at 5:00 p.m. It will include country music’s most talented local, regional, and national acts.

“Our first Yadaloo festival was a great success and while it makes us sad that we’re not able to offer the same experience this year, we’re very excited to give country music fans a way to safely enjoy a night of both home-grown and nationally-recognized talented musicians,” said organizer

Susan Erwin Prowse, co-founder, and owner of Big Red Dog Productions. “We’re proud to offer a safe and unique experience this year while still supporting these artists who have taken a huge hit throughout this coronavirus crisis.”

Yadaloo and CWP Productions have teamed up to offer a real-time, live virtual experience for viewers anywhere in the world.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Yadaloo’s nonprofit partner, City Connections Inc., which are working to give out one million meals to needy Arkansas families this year.

Festival-goers can text JOIN to (501) 381-5181 to stay up to date on Yadaloo-related news including the release of performers and other details. More information can also be found at www.yadaloo.com and www.facebook.com/yadaloofest.