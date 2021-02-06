WWII vet, Medal of Valor recipient James “Tinker” Siler passes away at 96

BRADFORD, Ark. –James “Tinker” Siler has passed away at the age of 96.

The White County native was only 19 when he arrived in Europe at the end of June 1944 with the 5th Medical Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, a part of General George Patton’s 3rd Army.

There he served as a combat medic, bravely faced incredible danger while tending to the wounded during key engagements, including as the U.S. Army crossed the Rhine River during the push to bring the war to an end.

Siler was presented with the Bronze Star and the Combat Medical Badge during a ceremony on April 29, 2015 at the White County Courthouse.

James “Tinker” Siler and his wife, Marilyn, were married for 50 years before she died in 2005.