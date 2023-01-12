NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wrestling fans in the Natural State rejoice, the WWE is coming back and will be bringing Monday Night Raw to Simmons Bank Arena.

Just one day after the 30th anniversary of the airing of the first episode of Monday Night Raw, officials with Simmons Bank Arena announced that the show will be coming back to town on Monday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m.

The event in North Little Rock, which comes hot on the heels of Wrestlemania 39, will feature a star-studded card including Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Austin Theory and many more.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $24 to $124.

This show marks the WWE red brand’s first show in North Little Rock in two years after featuring Smackdown shows in 2021 and 2022.

For more on the show and to purchase tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com