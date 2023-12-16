LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wreaths were placed on service members’ graves across the country Saturday morning as a part of the Wreaths Across America program, including here in Arkansas.

In spite of drizzle and cool temperatures, the Little Rock National Cemetery saw what organizers believe to be the largest turnout of volunteers since the program began, with 17,000 wreaths placed on graves.

The effort was part of Wreaths Across America, which aims to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom. The program began in 1992 at Arlington Cemetery and then spread to veterans’ cemeteries all around the world.

“It’s an honor to do it; every one of these headstones has a story and a name. This might be the only time of the year this name is said,” Wreaths Across America Arkansas coordinator Bubba Beason said.

The wreaths will be in place through mid-January.