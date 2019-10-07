Would-be robber tossed out drive-thru window at Little Rock McDonald’s fires gun, worker slightly injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A worker at a local McDonald’s restaurant was slightly injured after tossing a would-be robber out the drive-thru window early Monday.

It happened shortly before 3 in the 7700 block of Cantrell Rd., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The worker, who had cuts from glass when a bullet shattered the window, told police the suspect had gotten in through the window and fired one shot after he forced him back outside.

After the suspect had gotten in, the two had struggled before the suspect slipped and fell to the floor. That’s when the worker managed to pull off a ski mask the suspect was wearing, pick him up, and throw him out. The suspect had kept yelling at him to unlock the safe but was told by the worker that he did not have the code for it.

Police say the incident was recorded by security cameras.

The worker was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew and said he would go to the hospital later to be sure all the glass had been removed.