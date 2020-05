Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- After 24 hours stuck in a tree, Bear-watch in Southwest Little Rock is finally over.​Arkansas Game and Fish successfully removed the young black bear earlier today.​​"Arkansas was actually known as the bear state at one time because we had so many bears," said Keith Stephens, Arkansas Game and Fish.​​Keith Stephens with Arkansas Game and Fish said they have their hands full responding to calls of bears in neighborhoods.​​In the last couple of weeks, they responded to calls in Cabot, Whitehall, and most recently in Southwest Little Rock.​​However, Stephen said it's not uncommon.​​"This happens every year around this time," said Stephens.​​Stephens said it's that time of year where moms kick the bears out of the den to go live on their own and that's how they sometimes end up here.​​The unusual thing, according to Stephens, is that the bear is a female.​​"A little bit shocking, she probably just got lost," said Stephens.​​Arkansas Game and Fish said around 10 am the young black bear made her way down the tree, they shot her with a tranquilizing dart and she fell to the ground.​​Stephens said she was checking to make sure she wasn't injured before relocating her.​​"We try to make that whole experience uncomfortable, they get darted, they fall out of the tree, its painful, they don't come back and we don't have any problems with them," said Stephens, "Now she's going to go out and hopefully live a long life out in the Ouachita mountains."​​Since it is that time of year, Stephens said he would not be surprised if they got a few more calls about bears in urban places.