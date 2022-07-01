June is National Employee Wellness Month. Whitney Gorsegner, who is the Wellness Program Manager for the engineering firm Garver, joined Mitch McCoy today to talk about how you can continue emphasizing employee wellness throughout the year.

Taking care of employees’ health is very important to the well-being of your people and the growth of your company. June is a time to celebrate employees and to offer resources that create healthy cultures and improve employee well-being that encompasses many aspects, including physical, emotional, social, and financial well-being. But this doesn’t have to stop after June ends. For Garver, we have a Wellness program that has continued to evolve with our company’s growth. We encourage employees to maintain a healthy balance across the many priorities that make up their lives and we give them the resources they need to find that balance.

For companies looking to promote healthy lifestyles among employees, there are things they can put in place to encourage that relationship with their health.