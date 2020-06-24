Women’s Own Worth accepting applications for WOW 2020 Education Scholarships

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Women’s Own Worth is a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence.

Right now, they are taking applications for scholarships.

According to the website, “The WOW effort is an annual outreach to provide five chosen applicants at $1,000 scholarship to help with their education expenses.”

In the video above, Jajuan Archer explains the scholarship and the application process.

