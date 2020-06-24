1  of  2
Breaking News
AR: Paul Petersen pleads guilty to 1 count of human smuggling
Arkansans traveling to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate

Women’s Own Worth accepting applications for WOW 2020 Education Scholarships

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Women’s Own Worth is a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence.

Right now, they are taking applications for scholarships.

According to the website, “The WOW effort is an annual outreach to provide five chosen applicants at $1,000 scholarship to help with their education expenses.”

In the video above, Jajuan Archer explains the scholarship and the application process.

For more information on Women’s Own Worth, click here.

For information on the scholarship, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories