FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman hit by a truck early Tuesday morning suffered a head injury, police say.

The Fort Smith Police Department says it happened shortly after 5 on Rogers Ave. in front of Benson’s Grill.

The victim also had several scrapes and was taken to the hospital. There’s no further word on her condition. Police say an accident reconstruction investigator is still trying to determine the circumstances around the incident.