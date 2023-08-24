LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Women & Children First will host a pop-up shop this week, with proceeds going toward a good cause.

The Pop Up Shop will have marked down designer clothes, shoes and accessories along with home accessories and furniture. The event is returning after taking a two year break due to the pandemic.

Attendees can shop until they drop Friday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. Admission for Friday and Saturday is $5, and Sunday is free admission. Their will be a preview party Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a $50 admission fee.

The sale will be held at the Riverdale Shopping Center, located at 2516 Cantrell Road. Proceeds will go toward Women & Children First, a program that provides help to survivors of family violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

To purchase tickets, visit WCFArkansas.org.