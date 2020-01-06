Update: Woman identified after body found in Garland Co. lake

UPDATE:

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark.- The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found in a lake.

The woman has been identified the woman as Allisabeth Wilson, 26, officials say.

According to a news release, deputies spoke with two fishermen just before noon on Sunday near the 1900 block of Lakeshore Drive. The men told deputies they saw an object floating in the water and called the sheriff’s office after they got closer and saw it was a person.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAKE HAMILTON, Ark. – A woman’s body has been recovered from Lake Hamilton after being spotted Sunday morning.

Details regarding the identity of the woman have not been released.

Three men who had been fishing in the area discovered the body in the water at a dock off Lakeshore Drive, according to a social media post.

Garland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the County coroner responded to the scene shortly before noon.

The woman’s body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for further investigation.

More details are expected to be released after that preliminary examination, according to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.