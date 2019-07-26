Woman who police say was speaking “demonically” jailed in Pine Bluff, second arrest this week

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A local woman is back in jail after her second arrest this week.

Brittany Snow-McAfee was first taken into custody after police say she was speaking in a way described as “demonically” and interrupted a church service. Officers who went to the scene reported her saying she was there to “take a soul.”

Police say they found a glass pipe in her car, along with what they believe was the drug ecstasy.

After her arrest on drug charges, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, she bonded out.

On Thursday night, the woman was back behind bars on a new string of charges. They include: aggravated assault, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, suspended driver’s license and more.

At last check, she was being held at the Jefferson County Jail.