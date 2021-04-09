Woman killed in pedestrian accident Thursday night on Highway 65 in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in the 4200 block of Highway 65 South in Pine Bluff.

The accident happened around 10:20 p.m.

According to investigators, an SUV was traveling southbound on the highway when the collision occurred. The driver did stop and fully cooperated with the officers.

Investigators say that speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the accident.

The collision is still under investigation.

No names are being released until the next of kin is notified.

The driver was released without citations.