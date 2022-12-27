LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced they are looking into flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines, which have left thousands of travelers stranded all over the country, and in Little Rock.

As Southwest canceled flights across the United States due to the winter storm, many passengers were left stranded. One such passenger was Maggie Kilkenny.

“We are waiting and we are waiting and we are waiting on the plane for 6 hours,” Kilkenny said

“Now I have been up for over 30 hours,” Kilkenny said.

Kilkenny flew from Dallas to Little Rock, trying to make her way to Ohio, but she has been stuck in Little Rock since Christmas.

“Everybody has a sad story, I understand this, but it’s like when I asked if there was something available on another airline, we can’t check that, we can’t do anything for you,” Kilkenny said.

“My bag is somewhere between Dallas and Cleveland, they are not sure where yet because it hasn’t been missing for 6 days,” Kilkenny stated.

She said she will miss her grandson’s Eagle Scout ceremony Tuesday, as well as the birth of her granddaughter.

“That is due any minute,” Kilkenny said. “These are two life-changing events that will never happen again.”

According to Clinton National Airport, from Dec. 22 through Tuesday, there have been 18 canceled flights departing from Little Rock and 11 canceled arriving in Little Rock.

Kilkenny said the reason her flight couldn’t leave Little Rock was that a flight attendant didn’t show up.

“I’m angry at that person, because this person not only affected my plans, my life events, but every person on that plane,” Kilkenny said.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, Southwest stated that the challenges are unacceptable, they will operate at a reduced schedule by flying one-third of their schedule for the next several days, and ultimately stated they recognize falling short and they sincerely apologize.

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan also released a video statement regarding the cancellation of flights across the US on Tuesday.