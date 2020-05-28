Woman shot in officer-involved shooting in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman has been shot in an officer-involved shooting in Springdale Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police said a call came in just after 5:00 p.m. for a shooting near Huntsville Ave. and Laura Street.

Taylor said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was not hurt during the shooting. The officer’s name or the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Per protocol, the officer will be placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.