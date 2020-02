LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a call about a shooting in Little Rock and are currently investigating the situation.

Police received a shot spotter activation in the area of 28th and Peyton. Officer’s found a woman shot in the stomach at 4322 West 28th.

Detectives reported that she is in stable condition at this time. No confirmed info to release right now on a suspect.

The police and detectives are still investigating the shooting