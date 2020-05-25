Woman shot in Little Rock over the weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting on May, 24, around 2:00 a.m.

The call was made to the 7000 block of West 12th Street about unknown trouble. A criminal mischief report was made on a car getting its window broken and tire flattened. Police say it was believed to be a separate incident from the actual shooting.

While on the scene, police say a shooting victim arrived at UAMS and told them they had been shot in the 7000 block of West 12th Street.

Aniya Breedlove, 21 said she was at a party on West 12th Street, and an acquaintance of hers known as Ashley Lewis was in a disturbance inside the party.

Breedlove told police she calmed Lewis down because Lewis had a handgun on her. Breedlove said she took the gun away from Lewis and when Lewis was outside in the parking lot and appeared calmer, she gave the fun back to Lewis.

According to the police report, at that time Breedlove said, Lewis then fired 5-6 shots in an unknown direction, and somewhere in the process, Breedlove was stuck in the upper left leg.

The gunshot went completely through the leg causing a non-life threatening injury to her leg. Police say Breedlove’s girlfriend then took Breedlove to UAMS for treatment.

The organizer of the party told police when he initially saw Lewis at the party with a gun, he immediately escorted her out of the party.