Woman shot in Little Rock Friday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman is injured after a shooting Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the 5700 block of Young Road around 3 p.m. Friday.

According to a Little Rock police report sent Monday, the 22-year-old victim drove to the McDonald’s at the 8000 block of Geyer Springs Road.

In the report, officers say the woman had a gun shot wound on her left shoulder.

LRPD officers say the victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated for what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

According to the report, a witness told police he was traveling Westbound on Young Road at approximately 2:55 p.m. Friday when the vehicle in front of him at the 5700 block of Young Road. The witness told police he saw an arm stick out of the passenger window, holding a black handgun and fire three to four shots towards the home. The witness told police the suspect’s vehicle had an Arkansas License Plate 423YTE. According to the witness, the victim got into a vehicle with a man and left.

According to Little Rock police, officers tracked the vehicle to Chapel Ridge Apartments at 9400 Stagecoach Road and the vehicle was towed.

