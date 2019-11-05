Woman in serious condition after shooting at LR apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police say a woman is in serious condition after a shooting at the Westbridge Apartments Monday evening.

Little Rock Police Officers responded to Westbridge Apartments around 7:30 p.m.

Police received calls from people inside the apartment that a female had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim in the apartment building. She has been taken for medical treatment, and is in serious condition.

The suspect’s description given to us by police is a black male, wearing blue jeans, and a black shirt.

Police are still investigating the scene.