Woman in prison for kidnapping, killing realtor Beverly Carter denied clemency by parole board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Parole Board denied clemency to a woman in prison for the kidnapping and murder of a Central Arkansas realtor.

Crystal Lowery pleaded guilty in July 2015 to the murder and kidnapping of Beverly Carter in 2014.

The application has been sent to Governor Asa Hutchinson, who will make the final decision in the coming weeks.

