Woman in custody after escaping Faulkner County Detention Center

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Faulkner County Sherriff’s deputies were notified of a woman escaping from the Faulkner County Detention Center Sunday, July 4 around 6 p.m.

Deputies said that Dystiny Diamond was able to manipulate an old chain link fence in the exercise yard at the facilities.

Once she was out she stole a nearby parked truck and forcibly rammed the vehicle through the gate to get onto the roadway.

Deputies followed her toward Harkrider St. and onto Robins St. where she collided with electrical cables and came to a stop.

Deputies said she exited the vehicle and was captured on foot and transported back to the facilities.

Diamond received various new charges for the escape attempt including second-degree escape, theft of motor vehicle, criminal mischief second-degree for damage to the power pole and meter among other charges.