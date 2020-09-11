Woman in Central Arkansas re-thinking her running trail after thief stole everything in car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in central Arkansas says she is re-thinking her running trail after a thief stole everything in her car while she was hitting the pavement.

Police say it happened Wednesday in Murray Park in broad daylight.

The woman tells us the whole thing was a mess. There is glass still leftover from the busted windows Wednesday afternoon.

We talked to Michele Hitt who says the thief stole their debit cards and racked up hundreds of dollars.

Hitt says she went out for an afternoon run.

“We’ve been coming out for quite a few years now and never had a problem,” said Hitt.

Hitt and her son laced up for the river trail not thinking a thief would strike while they were gone at 2:00 in the afternoon.

“There were cars all around us, people out on the soccer fields playing with their dogs,” said Hitt.

She says they stole her purse and wallet with all her money, along with her son’s backpack.

“My son’s wallet, we have not found that, but one of the doctors we work with found his backpack and turned it into where we both work,” said Hitt.

And while these things are replaceable she says it’s the principle of taking something you didn’t earn and she hopes whoever did this will stride to do better.

“I hope somewhere along the way you can find blessings in other places because this is not it,” said Hitt.

Of course, Little Rock Police are investigating this tonight. They tell me they’re encouraging folks to move valuables out of plain view and to park somewhere visible and as close to the light as possible.