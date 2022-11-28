LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An attempted carjacking in Little Rock Wednesday morning left a woman thankful to be alive, after she said she was held at gunpoint and nearly strangled.

Ashley Pierce works for a food delivery service and was in the parking lot of the McDonalds on Broadway around 3 A.M. when two men approached her car, demanding her to get out.

According to the Little Rock Police report, Pierce said her window was already slightly rolled down, and one man wearing a mask and gloves put his hand inside the car to roll it down further.

“He put an arm around my neck, and that’s when I realized the arm around my neck was holding a gun to my chest,” Pierce said.

Pierce said she was told she would be shot if she did not get out of the car.

“He seemed very adamant that that would happen if I didn’t listen,” she said. “There was no budge in him.”

Pierce said instead of getting out of the car, she threw the keys down into the floorboard. At that point, the man with his arm around her neck gripped tighter.

Pierce said she was forced to think quick, as the men demanded her turn over her phone while she remained in her car. So, she said she threw the phone into the back of the vehicle and laid on the horn.

“The other guy started to lean in, so all I could think was to lean on the horn,” Pierce said. “I just laid down on the horn and next thing I know, they’re gone.”

The unsuccessful carjacking attempt left Pierce without being robbed of anything, except her peace of mind.

“It’s not been easy to fall asleep,” she said. “It’s not at all easy to deal with.”

Pierce said while she is still traumatized from this turn of events, she is thankful to be alive.

“All it would have taken was the slip of a finger,” Pierce said. That’s it… and this could have had a whole different story.”

Pierce said she has not quit that job for the delivery service yet because ahead of the holidays she needs to make money, however she is not working those late night hours anymore, where this could happen again without anyone seeing.

Little Rock Police confirm detectives are investigating the incident. If you know anything, give them a call.