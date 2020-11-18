Woman found dead in Cleburne County

HOPEWELL, Ark.- The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found on Firehouse Road in Hopewell.
Deputies located the woman inside the home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
The Sheriff’s Office currently has a person of interest in custody and is being questioned.
Anyone who has information regarding the case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 362-8143.
The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST POSTS:
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures after multiple vehicle accidents along I-30
- Looking back: Fireworks from Lone Star NYE! 2019
- Proposed Arkansas bill would ban all abortions except to save life of mother
- Washington works to improve COVID-19 vaccine distribution, confidence in rural America
- Green shrub screening