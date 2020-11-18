Woman found dead in Cleburne County

HOPEWELL, Ark.- The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found on Firehouse Road in Hopewell.

Deputies located the woman inside the home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office currently has a person of interest in custody and is being questioned.

Anyone who has information regarding the case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 362-8143.

The investigation is ongoing.

