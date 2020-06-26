Woman finds cats mutilated, laid out behind home, PCSO investigating

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock woman is in shock after finding two of her cat’s limbs cut off and laid out in the woods behind her home. She filed a report with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office hoping to catch the person responsible.

Tufts of hair are all that’s left of Erica Craig’s tabby cat Chester. Just two weeks ago he went missing.

“You don’t believe it. You’re in shock. It was heartbreaking,” Craig said.

A couple of days later, she got a call from a neighbor who said they found her cat’s remains in the woods behind her property. When Craig went to check it out, she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“The leg and then the tail and then the leg and then Chester’s skull was right there at the base of it,” Craig said.

Her cat had been mutilated.

“I started Googling what kind of animal doesn’t eat certain parts or what kind of animal doesn’t bury what’s leftover,” Craig said.

At first, she assumed it was another animal but about a week later another one of her cats went missing.

“I was outside with them. I went in to do something and then I came back out and couldn’t find him anymore,” Craig said.

She went back into the woods and she said what she found next was like a scene out of a horror film.

“As soon as I saw that second one out there I knew. I’m like ‘oh my god this is, this is not an animal,” Craig said.

Cat number two was found in the exact same condition.

“I don’t know why somebody would do that,” Craig said.

She called the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and filed a report.

“They said they didn’t have any leads or anything to go by,” Craig said.

Now, she is locking all her animals inside and holding them tight.

“I worry about them every single day like every minute of every day,” Craig said.

Craig bought security cameras to place around her property. She said an investigator with PSCO has followed up with her about the incident.

If you have any information about this you are asked to call 501-340-TIPS.