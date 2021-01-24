Woman dies in collision with construction equipment on Interstate 430 Sunday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has died after an accident on Interstate 430 Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as 25-year-old Breunna Lewis.

It happened on the northbound side of the interstate just before the Arkansas River bridge.

According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Lewis went out of control in a right curve, left the road and struck construction equipment.

The roadway was wet at the time of the collision.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories