Woman dies in head-on collision near Jacksonville on Saturday

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A woman is dead after a head-on collision near Jacksonville Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, the crash happened on Highway 294 near Caddo Trail just after 4:00 p.m.

The deceased woman has been identified as 37-year-old Amber Jimerson of Little Rock.

A man in the other vehicle was hurt.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, an SUV crossed the center line and struck the vehicle driven by Jimerson, who died on the scene.

The investigation into the collision is continuing.