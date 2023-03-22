LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a lawsuit against a Benton-based company called Hourglass Vixens LLC on Tuesday, accusing them of practicing without a license and scamming Arkansans out of their money.

Now comes reaction Wednesday from a woman who says the company took advantage of her personally.

Marquita Gilmore said in her case, an Hourglass Vixen employee suddenly said she was running late, then charged Gilmore for not showing up within 15 minutes once she actually arrived at work.

“It was a Mother’s Day Special that I booked. The idea of the service is to lose inches… I was getting ready to go on vacation so I was like thinking that it will be a good time to just go ahead and lose some inches,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore said she never actually got that service because of the timing issue with the employee.

“She charged me I think the entire $110 left,” Gilmore said.

The lawsuit also claims Hourglass Vixens violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and offered multiple services without a license like lip fillers, breast lifts, tummy tucks, liposuctions and teeth whitening.

Gilmore said after she was scammed, she got online and started noticing other people had faced similar issues.

“I got on Facebook, and I started going through her stuff, and I was just like, ‘Maybe I should have done my research before I booked this,’” she said.

Gilmore told us her bank has refunded her the money; she just hopes this lawsuit will teach the owner of the company a lesson.

“It seemed like it is an ongoing thing with her like she do not care if she provides services or not, she just taking the money and running,” Gilmore said.

Hourglass Vixen’s building which is listed online is closed, but their Facebook account is still active.