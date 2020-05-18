Two women say they were attacked on a Hot Springs trail, police investigating

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Local officers responded to a call about a sexual assault early Sunday afternoon.

Officers arrived in the area of the Greenway Trail and Golf Links Road around 3 p.m. Sunday and made contact with the victim who stated that a man had approached and attempted to force himself onto her.

She told police during the struggle she was knocked to the ground and injured. A second person came forward and advised that the same man had inappropriately touched her.

Police say both victims described the suspect as a Hispanic, Asian or dark complected white male in his 20’s to middle 30’s, dark hair, around 6’0” tall, wearing a white shirt and white face mask.

Detectives are currently following lead and the case is under investigation. The department has increased the foot and bicycle patrols in the area of the Greenway Trail.

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the police department at 501-321-6789.