Woman arrested after urinating in front of abandoned home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman has been arrested after Little Rock Police say officers found her urinating in front of the porch of an abandoned home on the 1300 block of W. 19th Street Tuesday night.

According to the police report, Shani Smith, 41, dropped a glass smoking pipe and other items.

Officers say Smith’s speech was slurred, she had watery eyes and swayed as she walked.

According to the report, Smith told the officers she lived around the corner and came from the liquor store, so she had to pee. The woman also told police she had been drinking before talking with them.

Officers found fragmented glass smoking pipes, a pocket knife and a pink bag, according to the police report.

Smith was then put in handcuffs, according to police.

According to the report, Smith started yelling and repeatedly asking why she was under arrest. Officers say Smith started acting erratically and faked like she was going to vomit after they told her why she was being arrested.

When MEMS arrived, Smith leaped from the vehicle and dropped to the ground, rolling around and screaming that she was in pain and being ‘stomped’, according to the report.

Officers say that she gave MEMS false information and identified herself as Shalonda Smith.

After Smith was placed back in the patrol vehicle, police say she told them the items she previously claimed belonged to a ‘star’ who she stated was with her, despite no one else being in the area.

Officers say while Smith was in the patrol vehicle, she said the officers were “crooked” and ‘stomping’ her because they were causing her harm and arresting her for no reason. Smith also told police she would tell everyone officers beat her so she would be taken to the hospital and the officers would get reprimanded.

According to the report, when Smith and the officers arrived at the Pulaski County Jail, Smith told deputies that she was ‘stomped’, and was sent to UAMS, where she was medically cleared, and sent back to the jail.

Police say Smith also had a parole warrant.

Smith faces several charges, including Possessing Instruments of Crime, Indecent Exposure and Disorderly Conduct.