Womack statement on confirmation of Ryan McCarthy as Secretary of the Army

WASHINGTON, DC. — Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3), a 30-year veteran of the United States Army National Guard and Chairman of the West Point Board of Visitors, released the following statement on the confirmation of Ryan McCarthy as the U.S. Secretary of the Army:

“Our military’s strength is based on the men and women who are steadfast in their commitment to the cause of freedom. Cultivating a lethal and agile force requires impeccable skill and leadership at the top – and Ryan McCarthy is equipped to guide the Army with precision. His background as a decorated Army Ranger and leader at the Pentagon will provide expertise critical to supporting our soldiers and addressing security challenges across the globe. He’s a friend and patriot, and I know he will continue to champion Army readiness, modernization, and care of the force. I congratulate him on his confirmation and look forward to working together to aid our warfighters.”