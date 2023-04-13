LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A celebration of recovery in Arkansas was the hot spot for the night Thursday in Little Rock.

The Wolfe Street Red Carpet Recovery Gala took place at the Clinton Presidential Center.

KARK 4 News anchor Laura Monteverde was the emcee for the gala fundraiser.

“Below Deck” star Captain Sandy Yawn was the featured speaker for the night.

Proceeds from the event make the Wolfe Street Foundation programming possible.

Funds help with support meetings, recovery support specialists and recovery housing.

The event featured a live and silent auction and dinner from 42 Bar and Table.