GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a plane crashed into Lake Hamilton Monday morning.

The pilot, 49-year-old Daniel Dale Jones, died in the crash. The passenger, 23-year-old Denise Jones, was transported to UAMS.

Renters and residents along Port Au Prince Street heard the crash. Kenneth Wesche, from Minnesota is on vacation and was sitting on the dock when both he and his wife heard the crash.

“All of a sudden, we hear this huge sound, like a house falling into the water. No clue what it could be,” Wesche said.

They looked over and saw something they were not expecting.

“So, we didn’t see anything, all we did was hear. So, we look over our left shoulder, and there’s a plane in the water,” Wesche said.

Then they heard a woman screaming and went over to do what they could to help.

“We saw a couple of neighbors through the trees, coming down to the plane, and somebody was calling out 9-1-1,” Wesche said.

When emergency personnel arrived, the couple watched the recovery efforts.

“I saw them bring up what I know to be the daughter,” Wesche said, “My wife is the one who saw them bring up the man, but again there was no movement.”

Wesche then said the plane sank into the lake.

Officials say that a dive team from out of town is in route to the cove. We still don’t know the cause of the crash, but the FAA is investigating.