WHITE HALL, Ark. – Black smoke billowed out of a hospital still under construction in White Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Cellphone video was taken from someone inside the clinic next to the site where the fire happened.

According to Jefferson Regional, the fire occurred on the roof of the Jefferson Regional Specialty Hospital construction site in White Hall.

Cindy Brown was at Jefferson Regional Wellness Center around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Brown said they began to notice flames from the window of the clinic, and as time when on she said more of the building caught fire, and they could hear explosions.

“It was so, it was really scary, it really was to see all of that black smoke and I was thinking, I was actually praying Lord, I hope no one is hurt,” Brown said.

She said once the fire department and first responders arrived, they had to evacuate the clinic.

Jefferson Regional said all workers were accounted for and there were no serious injuries. Construction will be paused until damage is assessed.