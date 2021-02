LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As the sleet and snow fell in Arkansas Sunday, thousands of people lost power.

As of 5:50 a.m. Monday, more than 4,900 homes and businesses are without power, according to PowerOutage.US.

The majority of those outages are in Fulton County with 1,448 homes and businesses without power.

For the latest on power outages, visit PowerOutage.US.