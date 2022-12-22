LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.

As of 2 p.m. ice and snow are moving farther east and south into the state in a line from Fulton County in the north to Polk County to the southwest.

Snow is the primary hazard on surface roads at this time, although ice patches are being reported on highways between Polk County up to Benton County as well as Highway 65 in Van Buren County as far south as the Faulkner County line.

Snow on the roads is now reported west and north of the Russellville-Dardanelle area.

As of noon, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is showing on the iDriveArkansas map that roads in the west and northwest parts of the state are already being impacted, with highways in Benton, Washington and Crawford counties are far south as Interstate 40 at Fort Smith and U.S. Highway 62 into Forth Smith reporting ice patches.

Ice patches are being reported on roads south of Fort Smith, including Interstate 540.

Heading east, ARDOT is reporting snow on U.S. 412 in Carrol, Madison and Franklin counties.

In the north, State Highway 23 just west of Harrison is seeing snow, as is U.S. Highway 65 from the north Van Buren County line into Searcy County. State Highway 7 through Newton County is also showing snow.

The winter weather is expected to move farther south and east as the day continues.

The situation is expected to change throughout the day. To see the latest conditions before you hit the road, head over to our Interactive Traffic Map.