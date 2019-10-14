Window broken out in burglary at Little Rock auto parts store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An auto parts store on the city’s west side has been damaged in a burglary.

The Little Rock Police Department says it happened early Sunday morning in the 8700 block of West Markham.

That’s where officers called in just before 3:30 saw that a front window had been shattered at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

Police say a metal pipe was found on the ground next to the broken window.

Officers searched the building but found no one inside.

A store worker told police he was unable to determine if any merchandise had been stolen.