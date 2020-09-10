Windgate Foundation donates $3 million to UA Little Rock for Windgate Center of Art and Design

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Univesity of Arkansas at Little Rock officials announce the Windgate Foundation gifted more than $3 million that will help educate generations of future artists.

“The generous gift by the Windgate Foundation for the creation of a building maintenance endowment for the Windgate Center could not have come at a better time,” said UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale. “The upkeep of facilities and grounds across the campus is of critical significance to the university’s capability to fulfill its mission and provide a transformational educational experience for our students.”

According to a news release sent Thursday, the gift will be used to establish a maintenance endowment fund for the Windgate Center of Art and Design. The endowment will finance long-term major capital renewal and maintenance projects for the Windgate Center.

According to officials, the foundation also gave a $42,020 gift in addition to the endowed fund to be used for immediate maintenance needs.

“Nobody wants to learn or work in a place that is not properly maintained, and it makes sense to support the Center of Art + Design building into the future,” said Patricia Forgy, executive director of the Windgate Foundation. “This attention to infrastructure by UA Little Rock leadership will benefit both students and our community by providing a well-kept and welcoming place for learning and collaboration.”

The Windgate Center opened for instruction and student use in January 2018, according to UA Little Rock officials.

“The Department of Art and Design is thankful for our decades-long partnership with the Windgate Foundation, helping to educate the next generation of artists,” said Thomas Clifton, chair of the Department of Art and Design. “This gift makes it possible for us to maintain our state-of-the-art facility so that we can continue to provide the highest caliber art education to our students and high-quality programs to the local community.”

Officials say the Windgate Center of Art and Design Building Maintenance Endowment can cover maintenance expenses such as galleries, floors, parking lot and roof.

University officials say Chancellor Drale established five fundraising priorities, with one of them being creating endowed maintenance funds for the sustainability of campus buildings.

“The Windgate Foundation’s magnanimous gift not only helps the university achieve one of its priorities, but also serves as an excellent example for other generous donors as we embark on the path to achieving all five of these priorities,” said Chancellor Drale.

LATEST POSTS: