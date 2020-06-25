Wildlife experts meet virtually with Arkansas Game and Fish to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On June, 25, wildlife experts across the country are met virtually with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to talk about Chronic Wasting Disease.

While there is no evidence that it can spread to humans, pets, or livestock, the disease is deadly to Deer and Elk.

It showed up in Arkansas in 2016 and has spread to 13 counties. Right now the disease is at bay. According to Game and Fish, there are regulations in those counties in hopes of containing the spread.

Today’s meeting was to discuss the science and what others have learned about the disease the commission says there are always opportunities to learn from experts in other states.

“Deer hunting and being in the outdoors, in general, is in our DNA as Arkansans. It’s a right of passage for a lot of young people. We want to make sure there’s Deer out there for future generations,” said Keith Stephens the Chief of Communications for Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

If you happen to run across a Deer you suspect is sick, Game and Fish says never try to put the animal down. Always call a wildlife official.