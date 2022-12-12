LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The wife of a cyclist who was hit and killed in Sherwood three years ago is speaking out after his killer was sentenced Monday to a decade in prison.

“I’m upset and disappointed,” Kimberley Mundell said after requesting a maximum sentence of 42 years.

Cecil Ferrell was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for the death of cyclist John Mundell in 2019.

Ferrell hit and killed Mundell while riding his bike. Ferrell then fled the scene of the accident and was not arrested until 2020.

Ferrell had pleaded no contest to the charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. He is now facing 10 years for both charges, which he will serve concurrently.

Mundell read a statement to Ferrell in front of the courtroom. She recounted her memories with her husband and how the tragedy affected her, adding that she is focused not on moving on but moving forward.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” Mundell said “I poured my whole heart into that statement and based on the comments that were made it sounded like it did make an impact.”

“Like I said in my statement, no one should have to say bye 58 days after saying I do,” Mundell stated. “I’ve moved forward in a lot of ways… I think this one’s gonna take me a bit to process.”