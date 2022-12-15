HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – When a law enforcement officer is killed it sends shockwaves through the community, they serve but also their law enforcement family.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Stuttgart PD Sergeant Donald Scoby was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Scoby attempted to stop the subject’s vehicle at about 11:00 p.m., but the man fled, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Jacob Barnes abandoned his vehicle around Reiger Road and S Yoder Road and fled on foot, with Scoby chasing him.

During the pursuit, Scoby was shot and killed.

In 2020, Hot Springs Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot and killed in March of 2020.

The wife of Scrimshire, Rachel said her last words to her husband were “I love you; I hope you sleep good, and I’ll see you in the morning.”

Scrimshire was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kenwood Street.

The suspect, 22-year-old Kayvon Ward, was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated assault against an officer, possession of a defaced firearm, obstruction of government operations, and fleeing.

Investigators said Ward began to struggle and then fight with the two officers. 23-year-old Coraima Hernandez joined the fight and allowed Ward to break free and run.

Hernandez entered a guilty plea for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery and one count of hindering apprehension. She was sentenced to 34 years in prison on these charges.

Scrimshire’s wife said hearing the news about Scoby took her back to the knocks on the door she heard before being told her husband was killed.

The only words Rachel said she can use to describe the feeling are “earth-shattering, ” and believes Scoby’s wife feels the exact same.

“I definitely can sympathize with her to know the pain, the shock, the disbelief that your husband was just doing his job,” Scrimshire said.

One of the toughest times for Scrimshire was finding an answer to when her two kids would ask, “Mom, when is Daddy coming back from Heaven?”

Rachel said she wants his wife and family, and others who experience this heartbreak to know, “There is a community of survivors to help in any way that they can.”

Scrimshire said one thing that gives her peace, even though it still hurts, is knowing that her husband died a hero.