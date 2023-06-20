WHITE HALL, Ark. – A quick stop for cigarettes turned into a $50,000 Powerball lottery prize for a White Hall man.

Gary Lackey claimed his winnings at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center on Tuesday morning.

Lackey said he purchased the ticket at Paul’s Discount Tobacco in Pine Bluff just before Saturday night’s drawing.

“I checked the ticket on the scanner at Paul’s and was surprised when a smiley face appeared. So, I gave the ticket to the store clerk for her to check it at the register,” Lackey said. “I knew I had won big when all the bells and sirens started going off.”

Paul’s Discount Tobacco will receive a $500 commission check for selling the winning ticket.

Lackey said he first told his sister about the big win. He said he plans on saving some of the funds, while also helping his church and giving some to his other two siblings.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is at an estimated $400 million, a $207.1 million cash value.

To check for a winning number or more information on how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.