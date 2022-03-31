LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced on Thursday the arrest of a woman she says fraudulently billed Medicaid for more than $18,600 from 2018 to 2021.

The allegations led to the arrest of Pamela Townsend-Bell, of Judsonia, who is a licensed clinical social worker who owns “I’m a 10 Wellness Center, LLC”, a mental health agency, located in Searcy.

Townsend-Bell is said to have billed Medicaid for one-on-one individual counseling services provided by unlicensed staff, listing herself as the performing provider.

Rutledge says that the unlicensed staff included non-paid interns and office staff. Medicaid requires these types of outpatient mental health services to be provided by licensed therapists.

Rutledge said that between 2018 and 2021, Townsend-Bell submitted over 300 fraudulent Medicaid claims totaling more than $18,600. Townsend-Bell also is said to have made false statements for payments that violated the rules and provider agreements issued by the Arkansas Medicaid Program. In addition, Rutledge said that Townsend-Bell made false entries in medical records indicating she provided services to Medicaid recipients.

Townsend-Bell was charged with two counts of Medicaid Fraud, Class “B” felonies. She appeared before the Pulaski County District Court on March 18, 2022, and was released pending further proceedings.