White county detectives use cold case wall to keep victims alive

SEARCY, Ark.- A wall in the White County Sheriff’s Office sends a powerful message to detectives who see it everyday.

Along the wall are ten faces. Their stories ended unfairly, some murdered, some missing, but all leave questions.

The cold case wall features the victims’ pictures and the circumstances surrounding the cases.

Detectives say it helps to keep those cases fresh in their minds and to keep looking for leads.

Detective Heather Meadows says some of the cold cases continue to generate new leads while others are less promising.

She says having the wall is out of respect for the victims and to hopefully help the ones working them bring closure to the families.

“They matter and I want their families to know that they matter and we are still actively working them,” says Det. Meadows.

If you have any information about any of the cold cases or anything that you think may help, give the White County sheriff’s office a call.

