WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in White County arrested a man Friday who they said was tied to a recent unintentional overdose death involving fentanyl-laced drugs.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jonathan Shaver is now facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly distributed the substance that resulted in the death of the user.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the arrest was “a first for White County” and noted that deputies worked on the investigation with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force and 17th Judicial District prosecutors, building to search warrants and evidence seizures that led to Shaver.

“The arrest of Mr. Shaver is a significant development in the investigation but is not the conclusion,” White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said. “The White County Sheriff’s Office and Searcy Police continue to work with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force to develop actionable information on those that bring narcotics into White County.”

As of Monday afternoon, Shaver remained in custody on a $200,000 bond.