LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whiskey Meyers will be hitting the stage at Simmons Bank Arena in 2024.

According to Simmons Bank Arena officials, Whiskey Meyers will be performing on Friday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m., with special guests Lukas Nelson + POTR and Reid Haughton will also be performing.

The band will also perform live at the Walmart AMP in northwest Arkansas next May.

Simmons Bank Arena will also be hosting Chris Stapleton on August 22 and Lainey Wilson on Nov.1.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. Standard tickets range from $35 to $99.50.

Tickets can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or at Ticketmaster.com.