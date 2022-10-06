LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced Wednesday they will be cutting production on two million barrels of crude oil, per day. For Arkansans, this change will be noticeable as they fill up their gas tank.

According to the American Automobile Association, the state of Arkansas’s average gallon of gas cost three dollars and thirty-one cents. A ten-cent increase since last week, and a forty-four increase since this time last year.

According to AAA, Arkansans are paying the 8th lowest gas price average in the country unlike drivers in California who are paying the highest at $6.42 on average for a gallon.

A California resident that was passing through Arkansas said, “it’s like a breath of fresh air”.

Arkansas residents are concerned over the rising gas prices and wish they would just stay the same.

Jeremy Green said his day-to-day will be different if gas prices rise significantly. “It’s back now to only mandatory driving,” he said.

For right now, it’s not known how much or how long the gas price increase will be impactful to the state.