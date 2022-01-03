Where you live could affect your New Year’s resolutions; Sticking to your goals in Little Rock may be difficult

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions is easy no matter where you live, but your location could determine whether you keep them. A study ranked Little Rock as one of the worst cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions.

WalletHub compared 182 cities across 57 key metrics ranging from exercise opportunities, income growth and employment outlook to determine the best and worst cities for reaching your 2022 goals.

The personal-finance website ranked Little Rock as one of the worst cities, placing them at 159. According to WalletHub, Little Rock could be setting people up for failure when it comes to reaching their resolutions, with bad-habit and relationship resolutions proving the most difficult for people living in the capital city.

WalletHub based the likelihood for people to keep bad-habit resolutions on metrics like binge drinking, adult smokers, access to opioids and drug overdose-related deaths. Relationship resolutions included metrics like the city’s nightlife establishments, restaurants, singles-friendliness and even the average wedding cost.

Scottsdale, Seattle, San Francisco, Irvine and San Diego are among the top cities for New Year’s resolutions, WalletHub reports.

Giving up on resolutions is not uncommon. More than seven in 10 people admit they have failed to keep their New Year’s resolutions, according to another WalletHub survey.

Noah Goldstein, a professor of management at the University of California, said people should consider getting more specific with their resolutions.

“So many people fail to keep their New Year’s resolutions because the resolutions themselves tend to be vague (rather than specific), made passively (rather than actively), and made privately (rather than publicly),” Goldstein explained.

To help Americans stick to their 2022 goals, Julio A. Rivas, an associate professor at Lipscomb University, said it’s important to focus on what you can do rather than overwhelming yourself.

“Realistic is the keyword,” Rivas said. “Actually, it might work better if you make your plans and start implementing them when you are ready. Doing them at New Year’s, just because you have to do them, could certainly eliminate any potential motivation to achieve a goal.”