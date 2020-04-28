Where to get screened and tested in NWA

Breaking News
FILE – In this Monday, April 20, 2020, file photo, nurse Tonya Green talks with a patient at Arkansas Surgical Hospital’s drive-thru Covid-19 testing site at the New Life Church in North Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas’ governor says the state is ramping up coronavirus testing as he nears a decision on whether to allow some businesses to reopen. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday, April, 23, 2020, the state is launching a “surge” of testing on Friday and Saturday and encouraging anyone in the state with symptoms to get tested. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a two-day testing surge in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Thursday, so where can you get tested for COVID-19 if you’re experiencing symptoms in Northwest Arkansas?

A consortium of regional health care providers provided its most up-to-date list of testing sites in the area on Friday. Hutchinson requested that any Arkansan with COVID-19 symptoms try to get a test on Friday, April 24, or Saturday, April 25.

The state hopes to get a better understanding of where it stands regarding the curve after performing between 1000-1500 tests per day.

If you are experiencing symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, find out where you can get tested or screened for COVID-19 below. Please remember to call ahead and follow the respective steps before visiting a testing site.

Arkansas Department of Health

Arkansas Department of Health Call Center: 1-800-803-7847

Arkansas Department of Health call center answering questions from health care providers and the public.

  • Call: 1-800-803-7847 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
  • Call: 501-661-2136 (after hours)

Arkansas Children’s Northwest

Arkansas Children’s:

If your child is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or any health concerns call to speak with a pediatric nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

  • Call: 1-800-743-3616 (24 hrs / 7 days a week)
  • Telehealth appointments available 9am-9pm

Community Clinic

Community Clinic:  Call or Text 1-855-438-2280

The following locations have been established to offer screening and testing for COVID-19.  Patients experiencing fever, cough, and shortness of breath are recommended to call and make an appointment or drive-up to one of these acute care sites for evaluation. 

  • Call or Text 1-855-438-2280 for an appointment
  • Community Clinic Rogers Medical, 1233 W Poplar St., Rogers, AR 72756
  • Community Clinic Siloam Springs, 500 S Mt Olive, Siloam Springs, AR 72761
  • Community Clinic Springdale, 614 E. Emma Ave., Springdale, AR 72764
  • Fayetteville Medical:  3162 W. Martin Luther King Blvd; Suites 13/14, Fayetteville, AR 72704
  • Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mercy Northwest Arkansas

Mercy NWA COVID-19 Screening and Test Collection Site: 479-717-7585 

An evaluation site for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and lower respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath, consistent with the Arkansas Department of Health screening criteria. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Evaluation Site screening line. Those not pre-screened will be redirected to the call center.

  • Screening call and appointment line is open Monday – Friday 8 am – 4 pm
    • Call: 479-717-7585
  • Testing site is located at Mercy Convenient Care – Highway 102
    • 3101 S.E. 14th St, Bentonville, AR
  • Appointments available 7 days a week
  • Spanish speaking screeners are available. All other languages are supported with phone translators

Mercy Respiratory Care Clinic:

A dedicated clinic for Mercy patients with moderate to severe respiratory illnesses. Patients must have a referral from a Mercy primary care physician (via virtual visit) to the Respiratory Care Clinic.

  • Located at Mercy Convenient Care – Highway 102
    • 3101 S.E. 14th St, Bentonville, AR
  • Patients will first be seen in the drive-through clinic to assess symptoms and get treatment options based on severity of symptoms

Northwest Health System

  • Northwest Medical Plaza – Bentonville COVID-19 Screening and Testing:
  • Call: 479-306-7507
  • 601 Southwest Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72713
  • Northwest Medical Plaza – Eastside COVID-19 Screening and Testing:
  • Call: 479-306-7507
  • 2158 Butterfield Coach Rd., Suite 100, Springdale, AR 72764

Washington Regional Medical Center

  • Washington Regional Coronavirus Hotline479-463-2055 

An established hotline to determine if further evaluation or testing is warranted.

  • Call: 479-463-2055
  • Available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.  
  • Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic:
  • 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR 
  • Open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.   
  • Washington Regional Urgent Care Respiratory Illness Clinic:

An urgent care facility dedicated to individuals with respiratory illness, but who do not meet the testing criteria at the Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic.

  • 3 E. Appleby Road, Fayetteville, AR (located in the William L. Bradley Medical Plaza)
  • Open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic:  Drive-Thru Coronavirus Screening. As patients enter the parking lot, they will be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus.
  • 146 Passion Play Road, Suite A, Eureka Springs, AR
  • Available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UAMS Northwest

  • COVID-19 UAMS Hotline: 1-800-632-4502

UAMS has set up a coronavirus hotline for people who have questions or feel they may have symptoms.

UAMS HealthNow is available for free COVID-19 screenings. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to patients of all ages across the state of Arkansas and is accessible from a smart phone, tablet, laptop or computer with video capabilities.

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

  • Veterans enrolled in VA health care: For veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, flu or cold, contact the VA at 800-691-8387 before going to scheduled appointments. Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. This service is available at no cost to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.
  • Call: 1-800-691-8387

WALMART/Quest Drive-Thru Testing Site

  • Walmart and Quest have opened a testing site for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Those seeking testing must first qualify for COVID-19 screening and schedule an appointment at: www.MyQuestCovidTest.com
  • Located at the Walmart Home Office parking lot at 702 SW 8th Street, Bentonville, AR
  • Drive-thru testing site open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ADDITIONAL TRUSTED RESOURCES

•             www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

•             www.healthy.arkansas.gov

